Ron Nevaril, 75, passed away after a year long battle with cancer on February 19th 2019 in his home surrounded by family.



He was born on December 2, 1943 in Seattle, WA to Joe and Myrna Nevaril.



In 1960 he moved over with his parents to Port Angeles and graduated from Port Angeles High School in 1962. After high school he completed his Associate of Arts Degree from Peninsula Community College. In December of 1964 he married Valle Blundeau of Port Angeles.



In 1967 and 1968 he actively served in the US Naval Reserve and was stationed at the Yorktown Naval Weapon Station in Yorktown, Virginia. Upon his return from the service he joined his family livelihood in commercial fishing where he owned and operated the "Valle Lee" troller fishing boat. He fished the west coast and primarily in Alaska for salmon and halibut. In the winter months he loved steelhead fishing and was a member of the Port Angeles Steelhead Club.



Besides being an avid fisherman he loved playing fantasy baseball and especially fantasy football and was a true diehard Seattle Seahawks and UW Huskie fan. He enjoyed crabbing and clamming with many of his friends. He also enjoyed his water aerobics class with the new friends he made there.



Ron had a wonderful sense of humor, enjoyed sharing his life stories and was such a great friend to all who knew him. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.



Ron is survived by his wife Valle and daughters Shelly Nevaril Gray (Tait) and Kari Nevaril Dennis (Marc) and grandchildren Camden Sukert and Lainey Sukert all of Port Angeles and nieces Linda Nevaril McDonald (Ben) of Walnut Creek, CA, Patti Nevaril Cassell (Mark) of Camano Island, WA and Sharon Nevaril Denson (Ron) of Edmonds, WA.



He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Myrna, his brother Joe Nevaril, his niece Susan Nevaril Thompson and his granddaughter Cassidy Sukert.



170 W Sequim Bay Rd

SEQUIM , WA 98382

