Captain Ronald D. Lewis
1927 - 2020
Captain Ronald D. Lewis, ninety-three, passed away at home in Forest Grove, Oregon on September 5, 2020. Captain Lewis was a Port Angeles-area resident between 1974 and 2004.

He retired as master of Black Ball Transport's M.V. Coho ferry in 1989. Lewis loved smelling salty air every day, and Port Angeles, Sequim, and the Olympic Peninsula always held a special place in his heart.

Aside from his family and occupation, he was known as a talented woodcarver, working on projects from small wildlife sculptures to full-size carousel horses.

He is survived by his wife of sixty eight years, Genene (Jensen) of Forest Grove, Oregon, and three children: Scott (Nataliia) of Tampa, FL, Kurt (Miriam) of Whitefish, Montana, and Ann Amorine (Mark) of Florence, Arizona. He also leaves grandchildren Hanna and Delaney Lewis and Matthew and Adam Amorine.

According to his wishes, Capt. Lewis' cremated remains will be scattered on the waters he sailed.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
