Ronald Eugene Diamond, of Port Angeles, passed away after a long illness on January 4, 2020. He had owned Diamond Vending and Pearson Music.



He was born on September 21, 1926, to John Diamond and Roxie McQueen in Chicago, Illinois.



In 1944, Ronald married Corless Walhood and they raised three children. They would divorce.



As a young man, Ron enjoyed fishing and hunting. Later in life, he enjoyed traveling, wintering in Yuma, Arizona, telling stories to friends and family, especially to grandson, Gavin; his greatest joy was his Cesna 182 airplane.



Ronald was preceded in death by his son, Michael Diamond; daughters, Jill Zinn and Jan Chilcott; grandson, Curt Torrey; brother, John Diamond; and ex-wife, Corless Diamond.



He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Coleen Diamond of Port Angeles; step-son, Dan (Diane) Torrey of Enumclaw; son-in-law, Steve Chilcott of Spokane; step-daughters, Krisanne (David) Cebelak and Kimberlee Houk, both of Port Angeles; brother, Urshel Diamond of Tonasket; sister-in-law, Beverly Diamond of Port Angeles; grandchildren, Heather Kennedy, Danielle Chilcott, Sean Diamond, Jason Torrey, Ryan Torrey and Gavin Medley; and 12 great-grandchildren.



