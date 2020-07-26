Ronald Michael Kopala, 79, of Cumru Township, Pennsylvania, passed away June 24, 2020, at the Wyomissing Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was the loving husband of Olga (Donetz) Kopala.
Born in Passaic, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary (Maska) Kopala.
Ronald was a proud Marine having entered the military right out of high school. He spent part of his military career stationed in Okinawa.
Ron and Olga spent the better part of their 40 year marriage living on the Olympic Peninsula where they personally built their first home.
While there, he enjoyed his work with the national parks and fish hatcheries. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. His many hobbies included rock collecting and building furniture.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Barbara Kopala of Daytona Beach, Florida; granddaughter, Christina Kopala, of Saddle Brook, New Jersey; four step-children, Edward Deuerlein, of West Pittston, Pennsylvania, Alisa (Harold) Young of Shillington, Pennsylvania, Richard Deuerlein, Henrysville, Pennsylvania and Mark Deuerlein of Marshalls Creek, Pennsylvania; his sister, Diane (Joseph) Sergeant, of Wayne, New Jersey; seven step-grandchildren, eight step-great-grandchildren and six nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, Edward Kopala.
Services will be private. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.