Ronald Richard Mangano passed away peacefully watching football on December 8, 2019.
He was born in Port Angeles to George and Pat Mangano.
Ron enjoyed fishing, golfing, dancing and camping with Wendy and Chad.
Ron is survived by his wife, Ardis; daughters, Angeline and Marci; brothers, Gerry (Chris) Mangano and Dan (Debbi) Mangano.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Celebration of Life is Saturday, January 18, at 1 PM, at Castaways in Port Angeles.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020