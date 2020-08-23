Ronald Roy Little Sr. died peacefully in his sleep, Monday, August 3, 2020, at the ripe old age of 94. We all should be so blessed. He was born April 7, 1926, to Roy and Isabel (Nevue) Little in Yakima.



Ron served as a fireman in the Merchant Marines during World War II. In the early 50s, he moved to Port Angeles where he helped establish Swain's followed by multiple business endeavors. He owned the Thunderbird Boat House on Ediz Hook, where he chartered fishing trips and the Cove Resort in Sekiu. He managed several other hospitality businesses throughout the years ending with a secondhand store.



In his early years Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. More recently, he enjoyed going to casinos and restaurants with his oldest son.



After his wife of 30 years, Betty, passed away, he was a lost soul. That all changed when he met Agnes Bell. They both knew they had a special connection and married at ages 84 and 85. They were inseparable for nine years, always holding hands. Their romance is a true love story that proves love is ageless.



Ron lived a life full of love and loss. His legacy lives on through his children (biological, adopted and step); his many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. (you know who you are).



He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. He has two surviving siblings.



At the moment, due to the COVID-19 social distance guidelines at the gates, Ron hasn't made it into heaven yet. He should be there by tomorrow. There will be a Celebration of Life scheduled at a later date.

