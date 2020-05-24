Our condolences to Miggles and Erica. Good memories of Ron, the person, and Ron, the professional, who brought so much decency along with competency to his work when he was in court.
Justice Richard J. McAdams (Ret.) and Claire McAdams
Ronald Shannon packed a lot into his 69-year life: attorney, musician, political activist, record and concert promoter, hiker, sailor, pilot, builder and repairer of houses, boats, and airplanes, computer network designer, father, and husband. Ron died on April 27, 2020, four and a half years after a diagnosis of glioblastoma brain cancer.
A son of Jewell and Edward Shannon, Ron grew up in Minnesota, singing and playing trumpet, playing hockey, fishing and camping, and learning ham radio. A scholarship to New Hampshire's Phillips Exeter Academy brought photography, punch-card programming, singing in The Threepenny Opera, and a treasured summer in Birmingham, England, doing social work (followed by hitching around Europe with his trumpet in hand).
After experiencing the east coast Ron headed to the west coast for Stanford University, where he combined earning a communications degree with playing in bands, volunteer draft counseling, running the student concert program, and meeting his eventual wife and co-adventurer, Margaret "Miggles" Wallace. This was followed by a year in Hollywood working for CBS/Columbia records, and earning a law degree from the University of Iowa.
Ron and Miggles then moved to Santa Cruz, California, where they lived for the next thirty years - except for two years living on a boat and sailing around the Pacific. Ron practiced law, then took more training in information technology and worked in a series of Silicon Valley startups.
Ron loved being a dad to their daughter, Erica Shannon, now a math professor in Tacoma.
After retiring, Ron and Miggles moved to Sequim, where Ron built his Murphy Rebel bush plane. Many joyous flights followed; Ron especially delighted in taking his relatives and friends up to see the beautiful Olympic peninsula from the air.
Ron is survived by his wife, Miggles Wallace; daughter, Erica Shannon and her husband Josh Hoak; and five siblings scattered across the country; as well as much-loved nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Ron is remembered by his family and many cherished friends as eager to share books, espresso, flying and sailing adventures, the realities of living with bipolar depression and brain cancer, hugs, endless stories and his irrepressible sense of humor. Ron had a keen appreciation for his friends, including those who showed him such caring in his last years.
Celebrations of Ron's Life will have to wait until gathering is again safe and possible. Remembrance donations are welcomed at Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County (VHOCC.org or 829 E. 8th St., Port Angeles, WA 98362), and Recreational Aviation Foundation (theraf.org or 1711 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59715).
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 24, 2020.