1/1
Roseann Marie Russell
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roseann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roseann Russell passed away from natural causes September 30th, 2020 in her Sequim home. She was born in 1947, raised in Port Angeles and worked as a cosmetologist for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents Merlin and Roberta (Rose) Short and by her son Jason Brooker. She is survived by her sister Merleen (Mimi) Fourtner, son Wade Brooker, son Chad Russell, his wife Lindsay and their son Dylan. She was loved and will be missed. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved