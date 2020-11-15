Roseann Russell passed away from natural causes September 30th, 2020 in her Sequim home. She was born in 1947, raised in Port Angeles and worked as a cosmetologist for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents Merlin and Roberta (Rose) Short and by her son Jason Brooker. She is survived by her sister Merleen (Mimi) Fourtner, son Wade Brooker, son Chad Russell, his wife Lindsay and their son Dylan. She was loved and will be missed. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

