Longtime Port Angeles resident Roy F. Curtis passed away March 26, 2019, at the age of 85.



Born February 1, 1934, in Harlingen, Texas, during the depths of the Great Depression, Roy's childhood was one of moving around the country as his father obtained work where available.



He lived in Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, California and Bremerton, Washington, before arriving in Port Angeles with his parents and siblings at the age of 13, in 1947.



A graduate of Port Angeles High School, in 1952, Roy lettered in track and field as a high hurdler.



After graduating, Roy went to work at Peninsula Plywood and eventually became a shareholder.



His employment with PenPly was briefly interrupted by service in the US Army from 1953-1956.



As a cryptographer for the Army Security Agency, Roy was stationed at the remote cold war listening post on Saint Lawrence Island in the Bering Sea.



Resuming employment at PenPly, Roy worked there as an industrial electrician until retirement to his hobby farm on Ennis Creek.



Roy enjoyed ham radio, gardening, and working around his acreage.



Roy was preceded in death by his second wife, Joan Long Dixon; his oldest son, Leslie Curtis; and siblings, Irene Cooter and James Curtis.



Roy is survived by his son, Scott (Barb) Curtis; sisters, Dorothy (Earl) West and Linda (Sam) Cawyer; step-sons, John Dixon, Jim Dixon, and Jeff Dixon; grandchildren, Aimee Fleming, Caitlin Barnes, Melissa Curtis, and James Curtis; two great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held on April 21, 2019, at Eagles Aerie #483, 2843 E. Myrtle St., Port Angeles, from 2:00-4:00 PM. All family and friends are welcome.

