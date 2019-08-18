Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Vermont Ellefson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Vermont Ellefson passed away Friday, August 2nd, 2019, at Highland Court Memory Care in Port Angeles. He was 99 years old. Roy was born to Sam and Elma (Hansen) Ellefson in Baker, Minnesota, on February 22, 1920. His parents, sisters, Toots and Avis, and brothers, Kermit and Hub, preceded Roy in death.



Roy grew up in Barnesville, Minnesota, graduated from high school, and worked in sales until he joined the



He married Esther Moll, in Barnesville, on June 7, 1941. Roy and Esther celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary in June.



During WWII, Roy served for three years in Ireland and England as Sergeant and Crew Chief in the U.S. Army Air Corps, 9th Transport, assigned to the 8th Air Force. After being honorably discharged in October, 1945, Roy returned home to Barnesville to continue his career in sales. In July, 1955, the family moved to Port Angeles.



Roy's five children were involved in activities and sports and all graduated from Port Angeles High School. Roy coached football, softball, and Little League baseball when his children were in school. After they graduated, Roy regularly attended youth sports games in Port Angeles and was a frequent attendee at his grandchildren and great grandchildren's sports competitions.



Roy continued his career in Port Angeles with Burke Sales and Archway Cookie Company. He later worked in insurance and real estate sales until his retirement.



Roy was a member of the Juan de Fuca Kiwanis, Elks, Knights of Columbus, and the Catholic Church. His family was part of the Port Angeles Hockey Association that kept the ice rink at Lake Dawn. After retirement Roy and Esther spent the next 30 winters in Mesa, Arizona, enjoying activities and friends' company.



Roy is survived by his wife, Esther; children, Gary (Julie), Carol (Randy), David (Sally), Dean (Reath) of Port Angeles, and Roger (Deanna) of Bellingham. Roy's grandchildren are Katie Jo (Tim), Eric (Emily), Kristine (Mike), Lori (Kyle), Scott (Melissa), Whitney (Matt), Katie Jean (David), and Andy. Great-grandchildren are Amelia, Annabel, Archer, Callie, Colby, Craig, Easton, Ella, Emilia, Everly, Jack, Julieanne, Luke, Michael, Nola, and Zach.



There was a family service at Mt. Angeles Memorial Park. A reception will be planned at Queen of Angels Church.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019

