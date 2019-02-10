Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ruben Joseph Knodel was born November 6, 1924, in Lind, Washington. He passed away February 4, 2019, at the age of 94, in Sequim.



Ruben lived in Sequim for 29 years while enjoying fishing, crabbing & making many new friends.



Prior to retiring in Sequim, he was a dry land wheat farmer, in Lind, for 50 years.



He is survived by his wife, Rubye; his son and two daughters.



Memorial Service will be February 16, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Sequim. Time of service will be 2:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Sequim, Washington.

