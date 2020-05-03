Snooks passed away unexpectedly at Olympic Memorial Hospital early Sunday morning, April 19, 2020.
Snooks was born in Veblen, South Dakota, to Alvin and Grace Nelson. They moved shortly after her birth to Dungeness where her father took a position working on the James Dick Farm above the Old Oyster Farm on Marine Drive.
Snooks attended school at the Dungeness School House and shared memories of riding her beloved horse, Betsy, to school on occasion. Snooks completed her education at Sequim High School after the two schools consolidated.
While attending Sequim High School, Snooks participated in many school activities. She was the Senior Class Secretary, a majorette, National Thespian Club, Bowling Team, all school plays, dance lessons, and so much more.
She graduated in 1954 and moved to California where she worked for the DMV for several years. She returned to Sequim and married Bill Knapman in October of 1965.
She went to work for Lehman's Mark & Pak as a grocery checker where she remained until the store closed in 2001. In total, Snooks worked 36 years for Lehman's when she retired.
It is difficult to find anyone who had lived in Sequim during those times that did not know Snooks. During the same time, she and Bill started the Knapman Cattle Company farming over 2,000 acres and at times raising over 1,000 head of cattle in the Sequim Valley. Snooks was an integral part of their success. She would often be seen bailing or raking hay when not rounding up stray cattle from their fields.
Snooks volunteered as a board member for the Sequim Dungeness Museum for eight years and she continued her service to the community as board member of the Dungeness Cemetery until her passing. She gave to numerous charities and children's foundations throughout her life.
She enjoyed gardening and had a lot of fun growing pumpkins with her grandson, Carson, to raise money for local charities. It was always a challenge to grow bigger and better ones each year.
In the fall, she enjoyed watching her favorite football team, the New England Patriots, especially when they were playing against the Seattle Seahawks. There was always fun football bantering within the family and Snooks usually came out on top!
Snooks is survived by her daughters, Toni (Chuck) Gordon of Lake Stevens and Sauni (Russell) Holt of Sequim; and grandchildren, Jeff (Sheena) Caughie and Carson Holt.
Snooks will be greatly missed for her smile and quick wit.
If you would like to remember Snooks, please consider a donation to a local animal charity of your choice or the Sequim High School FFA program.
Snooks was born in Veblen, South Dakota, to Alvin and Grace Nelson. They moved shortly after her birth to Dungeness where her father took a position working on the James Dick Farm above the Old Oyster Farm on Marine Drive.
Snooks attended school at the Dungeness School House and shared memories of riding her beloved horse, Betsy, to school on occasion. Snooks completed her education at Sequim High School after the two schools consolidated.
While attending Sequim High School, Snooks participated in many school activities. She was the Senior Class Secretary, a majorette, National Thespian Club, Bowling Team, all school plays, dance lessons, and so much more.
She graduated in 1954 and moved to California where she worked for the DMV for several years. She returned to Sequim and married Bill Knapman in October of 1965.
She went to work for Lehman's Mark & Pak as a grocery checker where she remained until the store closed in 2001. In total, Snooks worked 36 years for Lehman's when she retired.
It is difficult to find anyone who had lived in Sequim during those times that did not know Snooks. During the same time, she and Bill started the Knapman Cattle Company farming over 2,000 acres and at times raising over 1,000 head of cattle in the Sequim Valley. Snooks was an integral part of their success. She would often be seen bailing or raking hay when not rounding up stray cattle from their fields.
Snooks volunteered as a board member for the Sequim Dungeness Museum for eight years and she continued her service to the community as board member of the Dungeness Cemetery until her passing. She gave to numerous charities and children's foundations throughout her life.
She enjoyed gardening and had a lot of fun growing pumpkins with her grandson, Carson, to raise money for local charities. It was always a challenge to grow bigger and better ones each year.
In the fall, she enjoyed watching her favorite football team, the New England Patriots, especially when they were playing against the Seattle Seahawks. There was always fun football bantering within the family and Snooks usually came out on top!
Snooks is survived by her daughters, Toni (Chuck) Gordon of Lake Stevens and Sauni (Russell) Holt of Sequim; and grandchildren, Jeff (Sheena) Caughie and Carson Holt.
Snooks will be greatly missed for her smile and quick wit.
If you would like to remember Snooks, please consider a donation to a local animal charity of your choice or the Sequim High School FFA program.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 3, 2020.