Rudy Greenia, age 96, passed away at home suddenly on December 2, 2019, of age related complications.
Rudy was born and raised in Vermont and graduated from high school in 1940.
After graduation, Rudy joined the US Navy and became an electronics engineer, working on aircraft at sea. He also became a test pilot flying the planes he worked on personally. He fought in both WWII and Korea, serving a total of 21 years in the US Navy.
After retiring from the Navy, Rudy went to work for IBM, in San Jose, California, where he enjoyed a 20-year career.
After retiring from IBM, Rudy moved his family briefly to Brookings, Oregon, and then made his final move to Port Angeles.
Rudy loved Port Angeles and everyone who knew Rudy loved him, too. He will be deeply missed, always remembered and never forgotten.
Rudy is survived by his daughter, Irana Grenier; son, Robert Greenia; and step-daughter, Pamela Stoddard; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim Greenia and Wilfred Greenia; his beloved wives, Jody and Nancy; and his daughter, Alliene Scott.
There will be no memorial service up Rudy's request. He will be receiving a full military funeral at sea where he will be at rest.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019