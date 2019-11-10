Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell James Woodruff Sr.. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM A-Ka-Lat Center 40 Ocean Drive La Push , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Russell James Woodruff, Sr., passed away, from heart failure, at the Forks Community Hospital, on October 28, 2019.



He was born in La Push to Frederick Richard Woodruff, Sr., and Sarah Ida Ward, on June 24, 1941, and attended schools in Forks. He would marry, Stephanie, the love of his life, in 1959.



Russell worked in logging for the PNW, Public Works of La Push. He was also part of the Tribal Leadership for the Quileute Tribe.



He was an extraordinarily big-hearted man. He always looked for and found the good in people and people were drawn to his kindness. He had many friends that he considered family.



Russell loved to fish, cut firewood, sit by a campfire and visit, and try his luck at casinos with Stephanie. Most of all, he loved family time.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Stephanie Woodruff; and son, Jeffrey Allen Woodruff.



Russell is survived by his daughter, Rhonda (John) Crowl; sons, Russell (Sheril) Woodruff, Jr. and Chas (Renee) Woodruff; sisters, Bertha Wallerstead and Delores Woodruff; grandchildren, Heather Brux, Cody Woodruff, Jordann Woodruff, Tyler Woodruff and Hailey Woodruff; great-grandchildren, Garrison, Jeffrey, Harley, Presley, Jax, and Mackenzy.



