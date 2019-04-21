Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell "Russ" Klahn. View Sign

Russell "Russ" Klahn of Forks, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the age of 83.



Russ was born to parents, William and Myrtle Klahn, on September 17, 1935. He grew up as the eldest of two children. Following his graduation from Forks High School, he joined the Air Force on September 9, 1954, where he met lifelong friend, Jake Jacobs. Throughout his four-year tenure in the air force, Russ was stationed in Reno, Japan, and Korea, after which he returned to his hometown of Forks to work as a yarder engineer until his retirement.



Russ is survived by his daughters, Angela and Stephanie Klahn; sister, Sandra Harrison; grandchildren, Heather Wheeler, Shawndra Lee, and Joseph Stossel; and one great-grandchild, Karmin Jones. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Myrtle Klahn; and his infant son.



A Celebration of Life is tentatively planned for May 2019, additional details will be forthcoming. Russell "Russ" Klahn of Forks, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the age of 83.Russ was born to parents, William and Myrtle Klahn, on September 17, 1935. He grew up as the eldest of two children. Following his graduation from Forks High School, he joined the Air Force on September 9, 1954, where he met lifelong friend, Jake Jacobs. Throughout his four-year tenure in the air force, Russ was stationed in Reno, Japan, and Korea, after which he returned to his hometown of Forks to work as a yarder engineer until his retirement.Russ is survived by his daughters, Angela and Stephanie Klahn; sister, Sandra Harrison; grandchildren, Heather Wheeler, Shawndra Lee, and Joseph Stossel; and one great-grandchild, Karmin Jones. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Myrtle Klahn; and his infant son.A Celebration of Life is tentatively planned for May 2019, additional details will be forthcoming. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close