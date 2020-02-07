Sequim resident, Sally Hose, passed away on January 10, 2020.



Sally was an avid reader, but also loved hiking, RVing, and sailing. She spent most of her retirement winters sailing around the Caribbean and loved to email her family and friends with stories of her adventures.



She is survived by companion and sailing buddy, Ray Hickman; son, Tim Giorgi; daughter, Shannon Bullock; stepchildren; cousins; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 8th, at Olympic Theatre Arts in Sequim.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County or The Nature Conservancy in Washington.