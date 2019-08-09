Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Loving father and friend to many, Sam Barth, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019. Sam was born on February 14, 1942, in Yakima, to Ralph and Minnie Barth.



Sam is survived by his children, Bruce Barth of Sequim, and Cheryl (Jeff) Johnson of Yakima; his companion, Ann Fisher; one sibling, Darwin Barth; three grandchildren, Mike, Charlie and Amelia; and several beloved step-children, grandkids, nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Edwin Shumate, Viola Clark and Vilas Nobbs.



Sam spent his early years raising his family in Yakima while operating Speedy Drywall. He moved to Sequim in the early 80s and formed Affordable Homes.



Sam was a mountain of a man, left a big impression, but had a soft heart. His love for motorcycles, vintage cars, and his strong work ethic in the building industry are legacies he left for his family.



