Samuel Joseph Elwick, 52, of Port Angeles died Saturday, May 18, 2019, unexpectedly in his sleep.
He was born in Port Angeles on March 31, 1967. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish, camp and crab with friends; especially with his son and buddy, Josh. He lived most of his life, in Port Angeles, and graduated from the class of Port Angeles High School, in 1986. He was a long time member of Pipe Fitters Local 32, out of Seattle, and worked at various jobs including the Seattle Ship Yard, and the Washington State Ferry System.
Sam is survived by his wife, Holli and his son, Joshua, both of Port Angeles; his daughter, Jessica of California; and his mother Jean Kelson, of Starke, Florida.
Sam is proceeded in death by his grandparents, John and Lela Elwick; and his sister, Darlene Marihugh.
A Celebration of his Life will be at his Uncle Toms Elwick's place Jimmy Come Lately, Sequim, July 28th.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from May 31 to June 1, 2019