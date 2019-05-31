Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Joseph Elwick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel Joseph Elwick, 52, of Port Angeles died Saturday, May 18, 2019, unexpectedly in his sleep.



He was born in Port Angeles on March 31, 1967. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish, camp and crab with friends; especially with his son and buddy, Josh. He lived most of his life, in Port Angeles, and graduated from the class of Port Angeles High School, in 1986. He was a long time member of Pipe Fitters Local 32, out of Seattle, and worked at various jobs including the Seattle Ship Yard, and the Washington State Ferry System.



Sam is survived by his wife, Holli and his son, Joshua, both of Port Angeles; his daughter, Jessica of California; and his mother Jean Kelson, of Starke, Florida.



Sam is proceeded in death by his grandparents, John and Lela Elwick; and his sister, Darlene Marihugh.



A Celebration of his Life will be at his Uncle Toms Elwick's place Jimmy Come Lately, Sequim, July 28th. Samuel Joseph Elwick, 52, of Port Angeles died Saturday, May 18, 2019, unexpectedly in his sleep.He was born in Port Angeles on March 31, 1967. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish, camp and crab with friends; especially with his son and buddy, Josh. He lived most of his life, in Port Angeles, and graduated from the class of Port Angeles High School, in 1986. He was a long time member of Pipe Fitters Local 32, out of Seattle, and worked at various jobs including the Seattle Ship Yard, and the Washington State Ferry System.Sam is survived by his wife, Holli and his son, Joshua, both of Port Angeles; his daughter, Jessica of California; and his mother Jean Kelson, of Starke, Florida.Sam is proceeded in death by his grandparents, John and Lela Elwick; and his sister, Darlene Marihugh.A Celebration of his Life will be at his Uncle Toms Elwick's place Jimmy Come Lately, Sequim, July 28th. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from May 31 to June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close