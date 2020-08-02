Samuel Louis Serra, age 85, died Friday July 3rd, 2020, in Edmonds, surrounded by family.
Sam was born February 4, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan, to Lucy and Stephen Serra. He was the youngest, and last surviving, of four children.
Sam joined the Army at the age of 19 and was stationed in Germany. His wife, Joyce Serra, sailed over the Atlantic on the SS America to join him and gave birth to their first child, Phyllis.
When he was honorably discharged from the Army, they returned home to Detroit, Michigan, before heading west to California for employment opportunities.
Sam prioritized God, his family and his country. He was a frugal, but generous man. He raised his children on the core principles to live below your means and pay yourself first. He also subscribed to the belief that hard work always paid off and he handed those virtues down to his children and grandchildren.
In 1968 Sam earned the Medal of Valor from the City of Los Angeles for rescuing a young man trapped on high tension electrical wires. He retired as a Los Angeles Fire Captain, in 1985, and moved to Washington State, in 1990, where he and Joyce enjoyed fishing in the Canadian inland waters.
They lived on Anderson Island in the South Sound for nine years before finally settling in Sequim, where he lived out his remaining years
Sam is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Serra; his three children, Phyllis, Christine, and Michael; and four grandchildren.
He requested donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in lieu of flowers.