Sandra Jean Forsyth, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the age of 84. Sandra lived in Port Orchard with her husband Earl, and her three daughters nearby.



Sandra was born May 29, 1935, in San Francisco, California, and was raised in Crescent City, California.



Sandra attended Del Norte High School in Crescent City, where she met and eventually married her high school sweetheart, Earl Forsyth, in 1954 and enjoyed 65 years of wedded bliss. Sandra and Earl raised three daughters, Barbara, Patricia, and Cathy, and a son, Bruce, who preceded her in death.



Sandra retired from a long career in banking and was able to spend 30 years in retirement. Sandra's first love, after Earl, were flowers and her yard was always in bloom, with Earl by her side as her ready gardener. Sandra and Earl were long-time members of the Lakebay Fuchsia Society.



Sandra's other loves included her family, friends, playing games around the dining room table, and she was always up for any fun or adventure.



In addition to her husband and three daughters, Sandra left behind six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Sandra's spirit, smile, and sense of humor will live on in the hearts and memories of everyone who knew her.



Arrangements for a memorial will be made at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store