Sandy lost her battle to cancer at Olympic Medical Center, in Port Angeles, on May 29, 2019.



Born September 16, 1963, in Flemington, New Jersey; the youngest child of Stephen and Lois Hoffman. The family moved to Port Angeles, in 1969. Sandy graduated from Port Angeles High School, in 1981, then went on to earn her AA at Peninsula College.



Sandy's world revolved around her family and friends; especially her grandchildren. Her other love was for Myah, her beloved Husky pup with whom she could be found playing with, at the dog park, on any given day.



She is survived by both of her parents; brothers, Dan, Art, Steve and his wife, Alice; daughter, Melissa; grandchildren, Camryn and Eli; as well as numerous friends, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held on June 22, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the Moose Lodge on Pine and 8th Street, in Port Angeles.



Sandy had the biggest heart and kindest soul. She will be dearly missed by all the lives she touched.

