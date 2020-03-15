Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra (Shenefelt) Wells. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Shenefelt Wells died at home on February 7, 2020, after a brief illness. Both of her children were with her as she took her last breath and slipped peacefully beyond the veil into the Great Mystery.



She was born August 20, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Helen V. Tufts and E.E. Shenefelt. She spent her entire childhood in Cedar Rapids.



Sandra graduated from the University of Colorado in 1951.



After working for the Red Cross, she went on to become a United Airlines flight attendant.



She married Gerald J. Wells in 1954.



Sandra spent the next 30 years raising children and working for the Los Angeles Arboretum, before retiring, to Sequim, with her husband in 1990.



She was a 73 year member of the PEO Sisterhood and a proud member of DAR.



Her husband of 61 years preceded her in death.



She is survived by her son Tim Wells of Sequim; her daughter, Robin Amestoy (Ron Linn) of Sequim; four grandchildren, Tyler, Corina, Matthew and Michael; and two great grandchildren, Maya and Violet.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020

