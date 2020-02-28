Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Ann Johnson. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship 1033 N Barr Road Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Ann Johnson (87) passed away peacefully in her home the evening of February 12th.

Sara was born and grew up in Detroit where she played high school tennis, field hockey and basketball.

Shortly after college, she married the love of her life, Walt. Sara took time off to raise three children, returning to get her Master's Degree in Public Health when her youngest entered kindergarten.

She worked for the Health Department in Wayne County, taught nursing at Wayne State University, and returned to the health department to finish her career running a clinic for children.

Walt and Sara were active participants in the Birmingham Unitarian Church and worked for many social and political causes.

Sara was very athletic and kept active with swimming, biking, golfing, running and playing tennis. She and Walt had many adventures together, sailing, hiking, playing bridge, and traveling the world.

In 2001, Sara and Walt moved to Sequim, to live in a multi-generational family home with their daughter, son- in-law and grandchildren.

In Sequim, Sara volunteered with the League of Women Voters, SHIBA, and Stream Keepers. She was a strong supporter of the Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, and hiked with the Over the Hill hiking group.

Sara believed deeply in medical care as a human right and in the right to choose death over continued suffering with an illness beyond any hope of meaningful recovery. She was grateful for the Death with Dignity movement that allowed her to make a peaceful transition when she was ready and her children could be there to surround her with love.

In her own words, "I had a great life." She leaves behind a loving family and many friends.

A Celebration of Sara's Life will be held at the Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Saturday, March 14th at 2 PM.

