Sarah Ellen Bradshaw Caldwell was born in Port Angeles on April 14th to Elmer and Hazel Bradshaw. She passed away on June 26, 2020, at 97 years old. Ellen lived her entire life in beautiful Port Angeles.



She homesteaded at the old Angel Crest Gardens on Highway 112 just west of Dan Kelly Rd., with her parents and brother Bill.



As a young girl, she worked at the Rosemary Inn at Lake Crescent, now part of the Olympic Park NatureBridge Campus. She met her husband, Jim Caldwell, at a dance at the old Blue Danube Dance Hall, where McDonald's is now. They fell in love and got hitched on July 12, 1944.



Ellen helped her husband, father and brother build the family cabin at Lake Sutherland. It had been in the family for 70 years and enjoyed by many.



She worked at Niemeyer's Jewelry and was an assistant manager for the Sears store in Port Angeles and Sequim.



Ellen loved to make beautiful flower bouquets, especially for the Queen of Angels Church, and many other functions in addition to helping out at Gross's Florist & Nursery making bouquets during the holidays.



She volunteered for Serenity House, the Olympic Medical Center gift shop, Port Angeles Derby Days, Volunteers of Hospice and St. Vincent DePaul.



Ellen was a member of the Women's VFW Auxillary, Soroptimist International of Port Angeles Jet Set, Queen Of Angels Church, and St. Martin DePorre's Guild. Ellen and Jim enjoyed traveling to many Knights of Columbus events across the United States.



The family matriarch relished overseeing large regular family gatherings where she could swap stories with relatives far and near.



Ellen was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Bill; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and her son-in-law, Don Boyd.



Ellen leaves behind five children, Mikki Boyd, Michael (Pamela) Caldwell, Mary (Jim) Galvin, Robin (Tracy) Caldwell and Kim (Jim) Cheney, She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 14 nieces and nephews.



Ellen was an exceptional mother, grandmother and mother-in-law. Her love of faith, family and friends kept her strong.



The family requests any donations to be sent to: Soroptimist International of Port Angeles Jet Set, 403 S. Lincoln, Suite 4, PMB 10, Port Angeles, WA 98362.



Due to the COVID-19, the family will have a private burial where Ellen will rest beside Jim.

