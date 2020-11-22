1/
Saundra Kay Jones
1948 - 2020
Saundra Kay Jones passed away of natural causes at Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the age of 72.

She was born July 3, 1948, in Columbus, Indiana. She graduated from high school in Portland, Texas.

She was a devout Christian, who loved the Lord, and prayed and read her Bible daily.

She enjoyed her cozy backyard, which was alive with a variety of beautiful plants, flowers, bird feeders, a bird bath, bird houses, and colorful pin-wheels.

Her numerous rose bushes were her favorites, which she tended to meticulously, and often clipped to share with neighbors and friends.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 39 years, Clark Jones; sister, Brenda Westerham; daughters, Tomika Calloway and Christi Stephens; sons, Aaron Stephens and Kurtis Jones; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A small Celebration of Life will be held by immediate family only, due to COVID.

Saundra's favorite charities were Special Olympics, Prison Fellowship-Angel Tree, and Samaritan's Purse.

She was a friend of Bill W.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 21, 2020
Thinking of you all, so sorry for your loss.
Amelia Hainaut
