Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Scott Michael Van Geystel was born on January 31, 1969, in Seattle, to Mike and Barbara (Oakley) Van Geystel.



Scott graduated from Sequim High School, in 1987, and Peninsula College with an AA and mechanics certificate. He eloped with his high school sweetheart, Susan Schmidt, on October 31, 1996.



Scott worked with his father at Port Angeles Glass and at Sunny Farms while in school. After graduating from Peninsula College, he worked as the Olympic Ambulance mechanic. At Les Schwab, in Sequim, he was the brake and alignment guy. He made many good friends here and became a mentor to co-workers.



Scott loved cars and especially the 1956 Ford F100 pickup that he restored as a teenager. Many weekends were spent at Port Angeles Speedway racing a 1967 Cougar then the "Purple Pony," a 1967 Mustang. He graduated to truck pulling, traveling around the Northwest, with his dad, in the "Rebel Rouser."



Some of Scott's most treasured memories were camping and fishing with his family (including grandparents, Cecil and Marguerite Oakley), in Eastern Washington. As he got older, fall became his favorite time of year. He loved bow hunting and muzzle loading especially.



Planning meals and cooking with his many dutch ovens meant everyone in Scott's camp was well fed. Food was another interest. This included watching cooking shows on TV. He set up the smoking kitchen for Sunny Farms and will always be a part of the Sunny Farms family.



Scott will be remembered by his acquaintances as a really nice guy and an engaging storyteller. Trading hunting and fishing stories was one of his favorite pastimes.



His friends will remember him as loyal, thoughtful and fun loving. His family will remember him as a protector and a sweet, sensitive and creative man who gave the best bear hugs.



Scott is survived by his wife, Susan; father, Mike (Dorothy); mother, Barbara Oakley; sister, Kristine (Tony) Wright. His Aunt Pat, Aunt Patty and Uncle David (Louise) survive along with four cousins. His extended family includes Roger and Ellie Schmidt; Sarah (Todd) Thomas; Jeff (Pam) Schmidt; and many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held at John Wayne Marina on February 22, 2020. Scott Michael Van Geystel was born on January 31, 1969, in Seattle, to Mike and Barbara (Oakley) Van Geystel.Scott graduated from Sequim High School, in 1987, and Peninsula College with an AA and mechanics certificate. He eloped with his high school sweetheart, Susan Schmidt, on October 31, 1996.Scott worked with his father at Port Angeles Glass and at Sunny Farms while in school. After graduating from Peninsula College, he worked as the Olympic Ambulance mechanic. At Les Schwab, in Sequim, he was the brake and alignment guy. He made many good friends here and became a mentor to co-workers.Scott loved cars and especially the 1956 Ford F100 pickup that he restored as a teenager. Many weekends were spent at Port Angeles Speedway racing a 1967 Cougar then the "Purple Pony," a 1967 Mustang. He graduated to truck pulling, traveling around the Northwest, with his dad, in the "Rebel Rouser."Some of Scott's most treasured memories were camping and fishing with his family (including grandparents, Cecil and Marguerite Oakley), in Eastern Washington. As he got older, fall became his favorite time of year. He loved bow hunting and muzzle loading especially.Planning meals and cooking with his many dutch ovens meant everyone in Scott's camp was well fed. Food was another interest. This included watching cooking shows on TV. He set up the smoking kitchen for Sunny Farms and will always be a part of the Sunny Farms family.Scott will be remembered by his acquaintances as a really nice guy and an engaging storyteller. Trading hunting and fishing stories was one of his favorite pastimes.His friends will remember him as loyal, thoughtful and fun loving. His family will remember him as a protector and a sweet, sensitive and creative man who gave the best bear hugs.Scott is survived by his wife, Susan; father, Mike (Dorothy); mother, Barbara Oakley; sister, Kristine (Tony) Wright. His Aunt Pat, Aunt Patty and Uncle David (Louise) survive along with four cousins. His extended family includes Roger and Ellie Schmidt; Sarah (Todd) Thomas; Jeff (Pam) Schmidt; and many nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held at John Wayne Marina on February 22, 2020. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close