Sean was taken from us suddenly and far too soon as he was planning his retirement adventures with his wife of 35 years, Lorraine.



He was born on Valentine's Day in Baltimore, Maryland, to Shannon and Lucy Wall and later moved with his family to northern New Jersey where he met his wife.



Sean went on to join the



He spent the last 35 years with the State Ferries as a Marine Engineer and enjoyed sharing his knowledge and skills with those around him.



His interests were many and those that knew him, knew that he approached everything with much enthusiasm. He enjoyed his affiliation with the Peninsula Long Rifles and the Strait Turners wood turning group. He enjoyed playing guitar and his uke.



Sean is survived by his wife, Lorraine; son, Ryan (Ella); daughter, Kate (Stephen); grandson, Aiden; sister, Maureen; nephew, Lucio; and brother, Kevin (Katie).



He was dearly loved and will be missed by his family and friends.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on June 23, 2019

