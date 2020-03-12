Shanna was born September 13, 1958, to Raymond and Ardetta Finley in Bonners Ferry, Idaho.
She passed away at her home, in Port Ludlow, with her family and husband, David Vandenberg, by her side.
Shanna enjoyed beadwork, sewing and playing golf. She was a very outgoing lady. She loved to go camping with family and friends. Another social activity she enjoyed was playing bingo.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother; and two brothers.
She is survived by her loving husband, David Vandenberg of Port Ludlow; her seven sons, Beau Vandenberg of Port Ludlow, Aaron Vandenberg of Port Townsend, Bryon Vandenberg of Sequim, Eric Vandenberg of Port Hadlock, Mark and Jeremy Vandenberg of Port Townsend and Kevin Vandenberg of Port Ludlow; her four siblings, Richard Finley, Nancy Jones, Raymond Finley and Tami Sharp; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial at the Quilcene Assembly of God located in Quilcene, on March 21, 2020, at 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to any breast cancer association of your choosing.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020