Shari Cox Wright, 81, of Edmonds, passed away March 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.



Shari was born in Port Angeles, in 1937, to the late Victor and Hannah Cox. Shari and her sister, Vicki (Richard), grew up, in Port Angeles, in the beautiful home, their grandfather had built. Growing up Shari enjoyed her horse, "Lucky," and traveled the state performing in parades as a majorette.



She continued her hobbies throughout the years, as well as time spent square dancing with her husband, Bob. Shari also spent many years teaching canine obedience classes for the W.S.O.T.C.



Her favorite past-time, however, was time spent with her family. She would often host lavish affairs and dinners for her children and grandchildren!



Shari was preceded in death by her parents; and by her son, Bret Adams.



Shari is survived by her sister, Vicki (Glen) Richard of Poulsbo; her husband, Bob Wright, of Edmonds; son, Mark (Jennifer) Adams, of Kenmore; daughter, Kathi Jo (Joe) Menzyk, of Morrison, Colorado; her beautiful grandchildren, Kate (John), Benni (Dan), Brittni, and Rocko; and two great-grandchildren, John Victor and Nori Hannah.



