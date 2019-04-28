Sharon left this world in February 2019.



Those of us who knew and worked with Sharon, at Olympic National Park and throughout the community, respected and cared for her.



Sharon managed the ONP Visitor Center for years. She and her staff introduced millions of visitors to ONP and she kept it running smoothly.



She was a caring mentor to hundreds of Seasonals over the years.



She was a small package, soft spoken, caring, and kind, with a great sense of humor and fun.



On the other hand, she could be as tough as the best of them; determined and no nonsense when the need arose.



She was a loving and caring soul with a sweet grin and sparkling eyes.



Sharon, WE WILL ALL MISS YOU!



Services will be held on Saturday, May 4th, @3:00 PM Trinity United Methodist Church 100 So. Blake Ave. Sequim