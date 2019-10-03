Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Louise (Anderson) Brazier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Louise Anderson Brazier passed peacefully with her family by her side on August 27th, 2019 in Sequim, WA. She was 78 years old.



She is survived by three adult children: Mike Ritscher and Shannon Ritscher, both from Seattle, WA, and Laurie Ritscher of Oregon City, OR. She had seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Sharon and her two sisters grew up on a 20 acre farm in Sumner, WA, and many a story was borne from the magical childhood memories she had growing up among the many horses, cows, pigs, dogs, and cats. Her father, Robert Anderson was an avid horseman and Sumner policeman and her mother, Jennie Cross Anderson was a homemaker and so much more.



Sharon was popular and active in student groups at her alma mater, Sumner High School. She was in the Honor Society, student council, choir, art and Latin clubs, and was a member of the Jr. Red Cross and Future Homemakers of America societies. She earned Integrity and Friendliness awards, and was dubbed, "Angel in Disguise" in her senior yearbook. None of this surprises any who had the pleasure of getting to know Sharon.



She and her husband, Nick Brazier, moved to Sequim from Federal Way, WA in 1995 and they absolutely loved their new community and the friends they made. Unfortunately, Nick passed away from ALS just seven years after they built their forever home overlooking the beautiful Dungeness Spit.



Sharon was a proud member of a philanthropic women's education organization – P.E.0. – for 47 years. She and her fellow P.E.O. sisters believe that no matter the age, background, or career choice, the opportunity to make the most of ourselves through education is a gift that should be given to all women. She was also a member of a local writer's group, an amateur Ham radio operator, a Master Gardener, and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Sequim.



