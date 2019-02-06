Sharon Louise Hartzell passed away peaceably January 30, 2019.
A long-time resident of Port Townsend and graduate of Port Townsend High School, Sharon is survived by her eight children, 26 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service at Laurel Grove Cemetery on Friday, February 8 at 10:30 a.m. to be followed by a gathering of friends and family at Sharon's home. Our thanks to all who befriended her and cared for her.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019