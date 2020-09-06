1/1
Sharron Ruth Currie
1956 - 2020
Sharron, affectionately known by loved ones as "Sweetie," passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a tragic motorcycle accident.

Sharron is survived by her husband, Mike Currie; sons, Michael (Vanessa Snyder) Currie, Joey (Crista) Currie; and grandchildren, Branden Currie, Blake Currie, Brooklynn Snyder, Noah Snyder, Rozlyn Currie and Aurora Currie; sisters, Pamela Baar and Vicki Riggle; and brother, Dale Doran.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Nathalia Doran.

The family of Sweetie would like to thank all the friends and family who have been so wonderful in their support of us during this time.

A Celebration of Life will be occurring on a date to be determined in the future and notice of the event will be presented when that decision is made.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Sep. 6, 2020.
