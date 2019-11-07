Shawna was born July 7, 1990, to parents, Inger and Erich Brune, at St. Mary's hospital, in California.



The youngest of three children, the family moved from Wrightwood, California, to Pahrump, Nevada. In 2000, the family moved to Sequim, where they stayed.



In the years that followed, the family shared many joys and sorrows, such as the passing of their beloved mother, marriages, re-marriages, births and family gatherings.



Shawna will always be pictured as a lioness, the defender of the group and the most ferocious. She will be remembered as a selfless and carefree person and her love, if acquired, was unlike any other.



We will remember the times when we wrestled for hours on the floor and mom just laughed; when we were out late at the store; or when you were at home listening to music and getting in trouble with your two best friends.



Shawna loved plants, "The Lion King," and her mother's lasagna.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Inger, who is waiting for her with open arms.



She will be forever cherished and missed by her doting father, Erich; her two siblings, Jarred Haughey and Tara Promer; aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, a nephew; and many friends.



"Heaven above, take my hand. Shine until there's nothing left but you."