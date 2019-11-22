Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry DeMaree. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering Poplar Ridge Community Centre Send Flowers Obituary

Sherry DeMaree of Red Deer County, Alberta, passed away peacefully, at her home, holding her husband Brian's hand on November 6, 2019, at the age of 72 years.



Sherry was born in Edmonton, Alberta. Her early years were spent in Edmonton and on her grandparent's farm here in Red Deer.



When Sherry was a young teenager, her family moved to Kent and then to Sequim, where she was a senior in high school.



That year, Sherry met her future husband, Brian. They were married on February 18, 1967, and Brian left in May to serve in the US Army and the Vietnam War.



After the war, they were in Maryland, Texas, Iowa, and Washington until coming to their Red Deer County farm, where she and Brian lived until her passing.



Sherry loved the outdoors, operating the various farm machinery and tending to the farm animals, and she enjoyed painting. Throughout her years, Sherry made many friends with her engaging personality and big heart, always wanting to help others.



Sherry will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Brian; stepmother, Trudy; sisters, Chris, Doreen (Paul), and Val (Eric); brother, Bill (Christy); sister-in-law, Maree and her children; and numerous other family members and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and her uncle, Bill.



Brian would like to thank the staff of Unit 32 at the Red Deer Regional Hospital for the wonderful care and love Sherry was given during her stay there.



An informal time of fellowship was held at the Poplar Ridge Community Centre on November 21st.



Memorial donations may be directed to the Canadian Wildlife Federation, 350 Michael Cowpland Drive, Kanata ON, K2M 2W1. Condolences to Sherry's family may be emailed to [email protected]

