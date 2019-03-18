Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann (Eller) Fox. View Sign

Shirley Ann (Eller) Fox, of Sequim, Washington, born on December 13, 1933 in Minot, North Dakota, to the late Lillie & Floyd Eller, passed away at the age of 85 on February 15, 2019 in Sequim, WA. Shirley is survived by her loving husband Geoff of 38 years. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Eller: and sister, Joyce Williams. Shirley is survived by her sons, Dan(Carolyn) Dawson and Todd Bergenholtz: daughters, Robin McGaughy, Jennifer(George) Dulabon, Catie(Bill) Rodeheffer, and Margaret(James) Sather; and brother Tom Eller and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. The Eller family moved to Alderwood Manor in the mid 1940's. Shirley graduated from Edmonds high school in 1952. After graduation she worked at creating department store window displays in Seattle and over the years worked at Seattle Archery, Fluke, meat wrapper at IGA in Woodinville and retried from ELDEC. She was an avid archer in the late 50's early 60's, winning the state championship in her class. After retiring she applied her artistic talents by creating arts and crafts, crocheting Afghans, painting and selling her creations all over in the Snohomish County arts & crafts shows. In 2006 Shirley & Geoff moved from Lynnwood to their dream home overlooking the Yakima River in Prosser, WA. Then moved to Sequim in 2015 to be near family. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will be dearly missed by all. Family & Friends may attend the celebration of life service on Saturday, June 29th at 2:30 p.m. in Sequim WA. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 18, 2019

