Shirley Jean (Waite) Reeves passed away October 30, 2020 from dementia.



She was born August 13, 1927 to Donald Glen Waite and Olive Mae France in Athens, Pennsylvania at home. She was the fourth child of eight.



Shirley grew up in Athens and graduated from Athens High School in 1945. She worked as a long distance operator for five years.



On October 24, 1946 Shirley married Alton (Al) Sawyer Reeves in San Diego, California. They moved to Escondido, California and owned and operated a chicken ranch. They also had several goats and cats. When Al served two years in the Army during the Korean War, Shirley operated the chicken ranch by herself. They had three daughters, Sandie and twins Sue and Sylvia.



In 1986 after Al's retirement from Boeing as a tool designer, they moved to Port Angeles. They were members of IBC Church and very active in the church.



Shirley is survived by daughters Sandie (Bob) Bero of Martinez, Georgia, Sue (Jim) Fobian of Port Angeles, and Sylvia Hendricks of Wildomar, California, five grandchildren Beth, James, Christian, Andy, Robert, and six great grandchildren William, Kristyll, Addie, Alexis, Tyler and Anthony.



She was preceded in death by her husband Al, all seven siblings Milton, Hester, Betty, David, Kenneth (who only lived three weeks), Minnie, Dick and one grandson Matthew Bero.

