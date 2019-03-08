Shirley JoAnn Stovall, of Port Angeles, passed away, after a long illness, on March 2, 2019.
She was born on July 2, 1940, to Madge Sylvia (Morris) and Robert Everton Bay, in Akron, Ohio.
In 1960, Shirley married Ervin Maurice Stovall and they were together until his death in 2008.
She loved to cook at the Beanery (Crown Z), and Crestwood, from where she retired.
In addition to cooking, and cake decorating, Shirley enjoyed card games, painting, embroidery, knitting and crocheting.
Shirley is survived by daughters, Susan (Jimie) Richmond, Sindy (Tom) Morse; step-daughter, Lynnette (Thomas) Beattie; brother, Ralph (Joyce) Bay; Sister, Irene Underwood; sister-in-law, Carol Bay; grandchildren, Bryan Stovall, Kaleb Richmond, Thomas Beattie, and Michelle Beattie.
There will be a memorial service this Saturday, March 9, at 11 AM, at Drennan & Ford, 260 Monroe Rd., Port Angeles.
Drennan & Ford Funeral Home and Crematory - Port Angeles
260 MONROE RD
PORT ANGELES, WA 98362
(360) 457-1210
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019