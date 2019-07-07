Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Lorraine (McEvoy) Biggs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Lorraine (McEvoy) Biggs, 92, passed away at her home, in Happy Valley, Sequim, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She went peacefully with family and close friends by her side.



She was born December 29, 1926, in Walla Walla, to the late Vernon and Arlene (Schneller) McEvoy.



As well as being a homemaker, she was a professional seamstress and also worked as a CNA for several years, in the Sequim area, passing along her kindness to those in need.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, John "Jack" E. Biggs; son, Scott Brazell; and daughters, Lindi (Brazell) Herlinger and Michele "Mickey" (Brazell) York.



She is survived by two siblings, John Vernon McEvoy, of Kent, and Joan (McEvoy) Miller of Davis, California; two children, Duffy Patrick Biggs and his wife, Marianne Krempl, of Des Moines, and Cheri Shore and her husband, Roger Shore of Port Angeles. She is also survived by four grandsons and three granddaughters, Kenneth York, Joseph York, Carrie Barker, Jamie Herlinger, Renee Cloutier, Justin Dyrseth and Brian Scott Brewer; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



A private wake will be held to honor this amazing woman, per her last wishes, and at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions can be made in her (and Jack's) memory to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 540 E. 8th Street, Port Angeles, WA 98362. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on July 7, 2019

