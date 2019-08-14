Shirley C. Lillagore, died August 3rd following a heart attack. She was 92 years old.
Originally from Oaklyn, New Jersey, Shirley moved to Sequim, in 2015.
She is survived by two children, Barbara (Dan) Aragon of Denver, Colorado, and Kenneth (Gay Lyn) Lillagore of Sequim; four grandchildren; and three great-grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bud" Lillagore; and one son, Bruce Lillagore.
Services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Sequim at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, August 17.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Tim's Place, c/o Trinity.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019