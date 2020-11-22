Stanley Earl Chapple, 81, of Sequim, Washington, passed peacefully in his beloved home on November 13, 2020. A special man loved by everyone who knew him, Stan was especially known for his devotion to his family and his faith.
Born in Seattle on May 29, 1939, Stan was a twin and one of five sons born to Emery W. and Isabel A. Chapple. He graduated from Queen Anne High School where he was an All- State and an All-American football player. He continued his playing days for the Huskies at the University of Washington where he played on two Rose Bowl winning teams, including a National Championship in 1960. He graduated with a BA degree in business, leading him into the banking industry.
It was in high school where he met the love of his life, Patricia A. McIntosh. They were married on June 26, 1959 in Seattle, Washington. To those who know Stan and Patti, especially to their children, they have been a constant and complete example of a happy marriage full of love and loyalty. Stan and his wife have raised four children, all of whom were raised in Spokane, Washington. Cyndee Chapple (Tim), Candy Smith (Matt), Patrick Chapple (Joanne), and Greg Chapple (Denise). Their lives were richly blessed by their thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. The legacy of love, faith, devotion, thoughtfulness, generosity and compassion will be forever imprinted on the hearts of their family.
Stan was an active member of the Dungeness Community Church. He prioritized serving others and had a real gift for being sensitive to the needs of others.
Stan had many interests. Besides having a passion for all sports he enjoyed boating, traveling and spending yearly vacations with his family, always remaining inseparable from his wife of 61 years. Of his many career choices, practicing in the area of land development and real estate was by far his favorite. His independent work allowed him the time to attend every cross country meet, football game, track meet, swim meet or basketball game always supporting his children and this exuberance transferred to his grandchildren and their activities.
This treasured husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend bravely succumbed to Multiple Myeloma. He is survived by his wife Patricia A. Chapple, his four children, and his brothers Ray Chapple (Nancy) of Spokane, Washington and twin brother, Doug Chapple (Emmary) of Everson, Washington. He was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, please send your gifts to Obria Medical Clinics PNW, a charity that Stan had supported for many years. Your words of love and support may be sent to pschapple@gmail.com
or you can share your thoughts on Stan's behalf at Legacy.com.