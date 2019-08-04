Beloved father and grandfather, Stan Feldman, passed away at 88 years old, on May 30, after a 2-year battle with lung cancer.
Born in Oakland, California, Stan lived in Los Angeles for over 70 years. He attended Beverly Hills High and UCLA.
After serving in the Coast Guard, where he was stationed in Washington State and Midway Island, he became a respected member of the dental community, in Beverly Hills, California, for over 40 years.
Later in life he moved to Port Angeles where he settled into small town retirement life with his long-time companion, Edie Beck.
Stan enjoyed football, watching and playing golf, travelling, the outdoors, and good delicatessen food. He was an avid reader and a connoisseur of fine scotch and cigars. Stan's effervescence and passion for life left an indelible impression on his family and those who knew him.
Stan is survived by his three children, Judy (Russ) Smith, Sharon (Stuart) Levine and David (Maureen) Feldman; six grandchildren, Michelle Smith, Andrea Smith, Sam Levine, Sara Levine, Evan Feldman and Mara Feldman; and Edie Beck.
Funeral services were held at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills, California, on June 17, 2019.
A Celebration of Life for Stan will be held on Sunday August 18, 2019, from 3-5 PM, at the 4 Seasons Ranch Club House, 673 Strait View Drive in Port Angeles. A donation in Stan's name, to Volunteer Hospice (vhocc.org), would be appreciated.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019