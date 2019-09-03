Stanley Rill passed away peacefully at UW on August 15, 2019, due to complications from a double lung transplant he received in January. He was surrounded by family and a beautiful full moon shone through his window as he left us.
Stanley was born on February 6, 1952, in South Africa. He was a unique, kind, and greatly talented man whose positivity and gentle charm touched everyone who knew him. Stanley was an exceptional artist and master woodcarver who was often inspired by his great love and respect of nature. He enjoyed camping, kayaking, and spending time with friends and family. All dogs loved him.
Stanley was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Ruth; brother, Victor; and father, Ed Rill.
He is survived by his siblings, Ray, Carolyn, and Gloria; his daughter, Feather, two grandchildren; four nieces and nephews; and five great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial potluck will be held at the Fort Flagler picnic shelter on Saturday, September 14, at 3 PM.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019