Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Rill. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 3:00 PM Fort Flagler picnic shelter Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley Rill passed away peacefully at UW on August 15, 2019, due to complications from a double lung transplant he received in January. He was surrounded by family and a beautiful full moon shone through his window as he left us.



Stanley was born on February 6, 1952, in South Africa. He was a unique, kind, and greatly talented man whose positivity and gentle charm touched everyone who knew him. Stanley was an exceptional artist and master woodcarver who was often inspired by his great love and respect of nature. He enjoyed camping, kayaking, and spending time with friends and family. All dogs loved him.



Stanley was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Ruth; brother, Victor; and father, Ed Rill.



He is survived by his siblings, Ray, Carolyn, and Gloria; his daughter, Feather, two grandchildren; four nieces and nephews; and five great-nieces and nephews.



A memorial potluck will be held at the Fort Flagler picnic shelter on Saturday, September 14, at 3 PM. Stanley Rill passed away peacefully at UW on August 15, 2019, due to complications from a double lung transplant he received in January. He was surrounded by family and a beautiful full moon shone through his window as he left us.Stanley was born on February 6, 1952, in South Africa. He was a unique, kind, and greatly talented man whose positivity and gentle charm touched everyone who knew him. Stanley was an exceptional artist and master woodcarver who was often inspired by his great love and respect of nature. He enjoyed camping, kayaking, and spending time with friends and family. All dogs loved him.Stanley was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Ruth; brother, Victor; and father, Ed Rill.He is survived by his siblings, Ray, Carolyn, and Gloria; his daughter, Feather, two grandchildren; four nieces and nephews; and five great-nieces and nephews.A memorial potluck will be held at the Fort Flagler picnic shelter on Saturday, September 14, at 3 PM. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close