Stephanie Kay Yule
1952 - 2020
Aug. 31, 1952 - May 25, 2020
Sequim resident Stephanie Kay Yule died from natural causes.
She was 67.
Services: No services have been announced.
Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.
www.harper-ridgeviewfuneralchapel.com

Published in Peninsula Daily News from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
