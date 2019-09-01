Stephanie Marlene Woodruff, 79, passed away in her own home on August 12th, 2019 after a battle with cancer.
Stephanie was born to Aubrey Cleveland and Hazel Hayes in Grand Rapids, Michigan on April 30th, 1940.
In 1946 Stephanie and her family moved to Washington, settling in La Push, where she attended Forks High School. After school, she worked in the La Push Grocery.
In 1959, she met and married the love of her life; Russell Woodruff on March 20th and became a homemaker.
Stephanie loved to go to the casino but mostly she loved spending time with her grand children.
Stephanie leaves behind her loving husband Russell Woodruff Sr, her daughters; Rhonda (John) Crowl, sons; Russell (Sheril) Woodruff Jr., and Charles Chaz (Renee) Woodruff. Stephanie's sister; Virginia Briggs, and her 6 grand children, and 6 great grand children.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents; Aubrey and Hazel Cleveland, her son; Jeffrey Allen Woodruff.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Forks Assembly of God: 81 Huckleberry Lane, Forks, on September 7th, 2019 at 11:00 am, with a reception to follow.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019