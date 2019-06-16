Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Charles McCabe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Charles McCabe, 57, of Port Angeles, passed away on May 14, 2019, from head trauma related to an earlier fall. Steve was born July 18, 1961, in Port Angeles, to Maureen and Julian McCabe.



A renaissance man even in his youth, Steve took to sports, fishing, and the art of jewelry making. He discovered his passion for cooking, as a young man, and continued to enjoy sharing it while he worked in the kitchen on the Coho/Blackball ferry.



Steve spent time in construction and longshoring, but many will also remember the countless hours spent volunteering with the Olympic Medical Foundation and the Hurricane Ridge Public Development Association.



He will be remembered for his big smile and a goofy joke, and how often he brought laughter to others. He was a creator of hilarious nicknames, lover of silly movies like Monty Python and The Muppets, and of course, doer of anything that needed to be done.



Steve is survived by his parents, Julian and Maureen McCabe; his children, Chloe and Blake McCabe; their mother, Susan McCabe; his sister, Terri (Craig) Osterberg; his nieces, Chelsea, Jaycie, Lainey Osterberg; and nephew, Dayne Osterberg.



Celebration of Life will be held at Lazy J Tree Farm, on Sunday, July 21, from noon to 4 PM. Stephen Charles McCabe, 57, of Port Angeles, passed away on May 14, 2019, from head trauma related to an earlier fall. Steve was born July 18, 1961, in Port Angeles, to Maureen and Julian McCabe.A renaissance man even in his youth, Steve took to sports, fishing, and the art of jewelry making. He discovered his passion for cooking, as a young man, and continued to enjoy sharing it while he worked in the kitchen on the Coho/Blackball ferry.Steve spent time in construction and longshoring, but many will also remember the countless hours spent volunteering with the Olympic Medical Foundation and the Hurricane Ridge Public Development Association.He will be remembered for his big smile and a goofy joke, and how often he brought laughter to others. He was a creator of hilarious nicknames, lover of silly movies like Monty Python and The Muppets, and of course, doer of anything that needed to be done.Steve is survived by his parents, Julian and Maureen McCabe; his children, Chloe and Blake McCabe; their mother, Susan McCabe; his sister, Terri (Craig) Osterberg; his nieces, Chelsea, Jaycie, Lainey Osterberg; and nephew, Dayne Osterberg.Celebration of Life will be held at Lazy J Tree Farm, on Sunday, July 21, from noon to 4 PM. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close