Stephan "Steve" Joseph Matriotti, 62, passed away unexpectedly November 27, 2020. Steve was born January 19, 1958 in Port Angeles.



Stephan was a loving and devoted husband, father, papa, brother, son, uncle, and friend who will be dearly missed by all those who knew him.



Steve proudly served in the United States Air Force for 7.5 years. At the time of his death, he was employed with IDD Aerospace for the last 15 years as a Repair Station Manager.



In his spare time "Papa" enjoyed being with his family, golfing with his son Jarred, or watching his granddaughter, Isabella, play soccer. His undeniably contagious laugh and witty comebacks will certainly be missed. He left us with a multitude of great memories and a legacy of kindness that will never be forgotten.



He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; son, Jarred; granddaughter, Isabella; and niece Christina Watkins all of Yelm. Other survivors include his loving mother, June; sisters, Patricia Whitaker and Gleynda (Jerry) Brownfield; and brother, Mark (Kathy) Matriotti all of Sequim.



Steve was preceded in death by his father, Robert Matriotti.



A Celebration of Life will take place at the family residence on January 16, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.

