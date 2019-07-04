Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve Alan Fortman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

His journey began July 11, 1964, born to John and Sheila Fortman, in Port Angeles, during the boom of the timber industry.



At a young age, he had a passion for riding anything with wheels and if he could make it go louder and faster that made him even happier.



As a child he enjoyed putting models together and entering them in the Clallam County Fair, earning many blue ribbons for his work.



During his teenage years, he became popular among the neighbors on W. 16th St., known for riding his motorcycle and driving cars too fast. Among those cars, his Dodge Polara, AMC Javelin, his mom's VW Bug and Chrysler Cordoba and the fastest of them all, his Grandma Pat's Ford LTD.



He also taught his sister Pam how to ride his XR75 by sitting behind her and jumping off when she least expected. Pam was scared to death when she realized he wasn't her co-pilot anymore.



Hanging out with friends in Lincoln Park, the westside gravel pit and big boys pond were great times. Most of those early friends would remain good friends throughout his lifetime.



By the time Steve was 14 years old, he had mastered working on lawn mowers, go karts, motorcycles and rebuilding carburetors on the kitchen table.



His abilities quickly earned him the job of mechanic for the family log truck. Back in his day there was no internet or youtube. He spent hours reading over manuals, figuring out how things worked and went together, making repairs with much trial and error. Never giving up until the job was done. He commonly would work from early afternoon to late into the evening to ensure the truck was up and ready to haul logs at 3 AM. Being a diesel mechanic would be his life's work. He earned his Cummins Diesel Certification before his GED. He went on to work for JR Witherow, Jim Turner, Rygaard Logging and, at the time of his passing, Ryfield Properties.



In 1985, Steve met the love of his life, Lori Rolley along with her son, Jeremy Rolley. Shortly after, son Matthew Rolley was born and not far behind were sons, Chris, Steven and daughter, Mariah Fortman.



There was a lot of fun, laughter and love in those early years. Sometimes it was hard to tell who was having more fun, Steve or the boys. Steve was a jokester and the memory of him, along with the boys, in his father John's Ford truck as they drove down W. 16th St., hitting every garbage can and then parking the truck back in Grandpa's driveway; they then would watch the cops come and this memory still makes them laugh today.



Steve was a kind and loving father to all his children. His gentleness was passed on to each one of his children and can be seen while they care for not only their own children, but the children of others that cross their path.



Many years were spent away from his children and Lori due to his struggles with addiction. During these times apart, he would call every Sunday and ask about each and everyone of his children. Keeping the family connected and letting them know he loved them was always important to him.



Over the last few years Steve would accomplish great things which allowed him to be a part of his children and grandchildren's lives; going to family dinners, spending birthdays and holidays together, working on his kids' cars, holding and playing with his grandchildren, being there when his daughter needed him the most.



Unfortunately, these good times would be cut short and on Saturday, March 23rd, while at work, he began to feel chest pain. Being who he was, he finished what he was working on and later drove himself to OMC.



He then was taken by ambulance to Harrison Hospital in Bremerton. While in route he would go into cardiac arrest and went immediately into heart surgery upon arrival. Pulling through surgery and in fine Fortman fashion, he expressed his dislike for the hospital stay to his family. Later that night he would require another heart surgery and his condition would continue to decline. He fought hard and fierce for many, many days; passing away at, age 54, on April 4, 2019.



During his lifetime, Steve enjoyed hot rods, classic cars, motorcycles, collecting hot wheel cars, eating ice cream, riding his Harley, walking his dog, listening to AC/DC, driving his new Dodge Ram 3500 heavy duty HEMI to Ediz Hook, kicking back watching Jeopardy in his new Sundance Ultra-Lite trailer.



Steve was a son, brother, companion, father and great friend. He is GREATLY missed and will forever be remembered for: his laugh (unique chuckle), his sense of humor, his ability to fix anything, if he liked you he teased you, his love of dogs, for being meticulous about his tools, his morning trips to McDonalds for coffee for Lori and himself, his hugs, the quiet way he would attend large crowds (he would be the one over there under a tree), his large collection of 2.00 reading glasses, his easily read body language, his stubbornness and determination, the two words he would use if he really liked something PERFECT and RIGHT ON, his eternal strength and ability to carry on and NEVER GIVE UP.



Steve was preceded in death by his much-loved grandmother, Pansy (Clarence) Fortman; father, John (Teresa) Fortman; son, Jeremy Rolley; best friend, Steve Harsh; and dogs, Orbit and Truck.



Steve is survived by his mother, Sheila Fortman-Krieder; sister, Pam (Greg) Kentch; life wife, Lori Rolley; sons, Matt Rolley, Chris (Danielle) Fortman, Steven (Norma Jean) Fortman; daughter, Mariah Rolley-Fortman; grandchildren, Matthew Rolley, Austin Fortman, Chloe Fortman and Wyatt Fortman; and his beloved dog, Diesel.



Please join the family for a Celebration of Life.



Wiping away the Tears and Shifting Gears-Steve is ridin' FREE.



