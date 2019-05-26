Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue A. Ernst. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Peninsula resident Sue A. Ernst, 88, died April 24, in a Kenmore assisted living center.



Born in Beckley, West Virginia, she married H. Keith Ernst, in 1951, and moved to Seattle on her honeymoon.



A full-time homemaker while her children were young, she was a Camp Fire Girls leader, participated in League of Women's Voters and Children's Orthopedic Hospital Auxiliary and earned a PTA Golden Acorn for years of service in the schools. She later worked for a small accounting firm and kept the books for her husband's construction company until they retired to "The Beach House" on Oak Bay, in the early 1980's.



Widowed in 1987, she volunteered at the Tri-Area Visitor Center, assisted with foot care at the Tri-Area Community Center, clerked at the Jefferson Healthcare Medical Center gift shop in Port Townsend, and served in numerous capacities at her church.



Sue is survived by son, Lyell (Susan) Ernst, of Brier; daughter, Cheryl (Andy Yamaguchi) Ernst, of Kailua, Hawaii; brother, Johnny (Helen) Walker, of Beckley, West Virginia; four grandsons and four great-grandchildren.



Memorial services are 2 PM, Sunday, June 9, at Port Hadlock Community United Methodist Church. Memorial gifts may be made to the Port Hadlock Community United Methodist Church Benevolence Fund, 130 Church Lane, Port Hadlock, WA 98339 or Jefferson Healthcare Foundation, www.jeffersonhealthcarefoundation.org/giving.

