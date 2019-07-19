Our sweet Susan passed from this realm Tuesday, July 9th. She is survived by her life partner, Bruce Cully.
Susan was raised in Detroit and came to Port Angeles in 1997. A graduate of Peninsula College, she retired as a substance abuse counselor.
In her professional and her private life, she gave selflessly to many in need. Susan was known for kindness, generosity, and loving heart.
A Celebration of Susan and pot-luck dinner will be held at The Dam Bar, 242701 U.S. HWY 101, Port Angeles, on July 25th, at 6:00 PM. Please come and celebrate Susan with us.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from July 19 to July 20, 2019