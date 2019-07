Our sweet Susan passed from this realm Tuesday, July 9th. She is survived by her life partner, Bruce Cully.Susan was raised in Detroit and came to Port Angeles in 1997. A graduate of Peninsula College, she retired as a substance abuse counselor.In her professional and her private life, she gave selflessly to many in need. Susan was known for kindness, generosity, and loving heart.A Celebration of Susan and pot-luck dinner will be held at The Dam Bar, 242701 U.S. HWY 101, Port Angeles, on July 25th, at 6:00 PM. Please come and celebrate Susan with us.